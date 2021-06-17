Left Menu

Zambia's founding president, Kenneth Kaunda, dies aged 97 - son

Reuters | Lusaka | Updated: 17-06-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 20:29 IST
Zambia's founding president, Kenneth Kaunda, dies aged 97 - son
  • Country:
  • Zambia

Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia's founding president and liberation hero, has died, aged 97, at a military hospital in Lusaka where he was being treated for pneumonia, his son, Kambarage, said on Wednesday.

Kaunda ruled Zambia from 1964, when the southern African nation won its independence from Britain, until 1991, and afterwards become one of Africa's most committed activists against HIV/AIDS.

"I am sad to inform (members) we have lost Mzee. Let’s pray for him," Kambarage said on the late president's Facebook page.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021