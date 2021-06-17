Left Menu

J-K records 656 fresh COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-06-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 20:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 656 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 3,10,017 while nine more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,226, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 190 were reported from the Jammu division and 466 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases at 112, followed by 94 in Budgam.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 10,602 and 2,95,189 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

There are 22 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory with one fresh case reported since last evening, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

