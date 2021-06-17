UK reports biggest daily rise in COVID cases since Feb. 19
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2021
Britain reported its biggest daily rise in new cases of COVID-19 in nearly four months, government figures showed on Thursday, after 11,007 new infections were recorded, up from 9,055 the day before.
The number of new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID test rose to 19 from 9 reported on Wednesday.
