CureVac CEO: Vaccine data ''sobering'' at 47%

The chief executive of CureVac says interim results from late-stage testing of its coronavirus shot are “sobering,” but the German company aims to finish a final analysis within weeks to determine whether it will seek regulatory approval.

CureVac announced the vaccine had shown an efficacy of 47% against COVID-19 of any severity, according to a partial review of data from its trial involving 40,000 participants in Latin America and Europe. This is below the World Health Organization threshold of 50%.

Advertisement

The biotechnology company says more than two dozen variants of the coronavirus were found in its trial across 10 countries, which may have affected the outcome.

“The results are sobering,” said chief executive Franz-Werner Haas. “We recognize that demonstrating high efficacy in this unprecedented broad diversity of variance is quite challenging.” (AP) PMS PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)