Moscow COVID-19 surge probably due to infectious variants - mayor

Moscow's mayor said on Thursday the situation with COVID-19 was unexpectedly and rapidly deteriorating, and the city was probably facing new variants of the coronavirus that were more aggressive and infectious.

In televised comments, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said officials were rapidly increasing the number of hospital beds in the city to treat a possible influx of COVID-19 patients. He said there were currently enough beds available.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)