Ukraine PM says Estonia to provide 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-06-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 20:55 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Thursday that Estonia would allocate 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ukraine.
"We appreciate the support of our partners," Shmygal wrote on Twitter.
Advertisement
Ukraine has lagged behind other European countries in vaccinating its 41 million citizens. To date, 1,594,083 people have had their first shot as of June 16 while around 2.23 million COVID-19 cases and 51,902 deaths have been registered.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia will monitor Ukraine-U.S. military drills and react if necessary -defence ministry
Ukraine parliament approves bill to jail officials for hiding wealth
Ukraine's leader moves to strip oligarchs of power with new bill
Ukrainian president says Russian troops remain near Ukraine
Ukraine's president will reject law on false asset declarations in current form