Ukraine PM says Estonia to provide 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-06-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 20:55 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Thursday that Estonia would allocate 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ukraine.

"We appreciate the support of our partners," Shmygal wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine has lagged behind other European countries in vaccinating its 41 million citizens. To date, 1,594,083 people have had their first shot as of June 16 while around 2.23 million COVID-19 cases and 51,902 deaths have been registered.

