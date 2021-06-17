Left Menu

84 oxygen plants being installed in J-K hospitals: Spokesperson

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-06-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 20:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
To augment oxygen generation capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir government is installing 84 medical oxygen generation plants in 37 major hospitals in the union territory.

''Forty-four oxygen generation plants (having capacity of 39,350 litre per minute or LPM) have been installed and made operational so far. The remaining 40 oxygen generation plants (with a total capacity of 31,750 LPM) are in the process of installation and likely to be installed by July, 2021,'' an official spokesman said on Thursday.

Before April 2021, the oxygen generation capacity of Jammu and Kashmir was 15,082 LPM only, the spokesman said.

He said 30 oxygen generation plants (13,300 LPM) are being installed in 30 community health centres and sub-district hospitals -- 15 each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions -- with funding from the World Bank.

The central government has also sanctioned additional 32 PSA plants for Jammu and Kashmir under the PM CARES Fund, taking the total number of PSA plants to 146, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

