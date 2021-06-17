Japan's top medical adviser Shigeru Omi will hold an online news conference late on Friday to brief on how best to control the pandemic during the Games, the Japan National Press Club said. As the country said it would ease emergency curbs in nine prefectures while keeping some measures because of fears that the month's Olympics could trigger new infections, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on the public to watch the upcoming Tokyo Games on TV.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news

Advertisement

EUROPE * The European Medicines Agency said it would not impose a 50% efficacy threshold for COVID-19 vaccines.

* Britain, which reported its biggest daily rise in new cases in nearly four months, is considering easing travel rules for double vaccinated people. * Denmark will offer vaccines for children aged 12-15 after the adult population has been inoculated to boost its overall immunity, health authorities said.

* Moscow's mayor said the city was probably facing new variants that were more aggressive and infectious. * The French government plans to allow nightclubs to reopen in July, the health minister said. The Disneyland Paris theme park opened to visitors.

* A failure of CureVac's vaccine to meet its efficacy goal will not impact the speed of Germany's vaccination rollout, the health ministry said. * Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg will hold a news conference on Friday regarding the post-pandemic reopening of Norwegian society, the government said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Vietnam's health ministry reported the highest number of new daily infections recorded since the virus was first detected in the country in January last year.

* Indonesia reported the biggest increase of infections since Jan. 30, health ministry data showed. * A senior Chinese epidemiologist said the United States should be the priority in the next phase of investigations into the origins of COVID-19, state media said.

AMERICAS * A senior State Department official said the United States was working with Taiwanese regulators and expects vaccines to be delivered "in very short order" to Taiwan.

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its warnings for cruises by a notch from the highest level that led to a sailing hiatus. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Tanzania is working to join the COVAX global vaccine-sharing facility and will sit down with aid agencies next week to plan its first national inoculation campaign, World Health Organization officials said. * Kuwait will allow non-citizens to enter the country from Aug. 1 if they have been fully vaccinated with vaccines approved by the Gulf state, the government said.

* In Afghanistan, the pandemic is spiralling out of control, with cases rising 2,400% in the last month, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Britain's medicine regulator extended the emergency use approval for Innova's lateral flow COVID-19 tests. * The low dosage might be a reason why CureVac's vaccine reported disappointing efficacy in a pivotal late-stage trial, the scientist leading the study said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World equity markets were heading for their biggest fall in weeks and U.S. stocks advanced in choppy trading after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it might raise interest rates at a much faster pace than assumed.

* Norway's central bank said it expected to raise interest rates four times by mid-2022 as the economy shakes off the effects of COVID-19. * The European Commission approved Denmark's and Greece's national plans to recover from the pandemic and make the economy greener and more digitalised. ($1 = 0.8382 euros)

(Compiled by Juliette Portala and Federico Maccioni. Edited by Robert Birsel and Barbara Lewis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)