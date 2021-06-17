Cases of Delta coronavirus variant increasing in Russia - watchdog chief
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-06-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 21:06 IST
The number of coronavirus cases attributed to the Delta variant first identified in India is rising significantly in Russia, the head of the consumer health watchdog said on Thursday.
COVID-19 cases have surged in Russia in the last week.
