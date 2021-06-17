Left Menu

Fauci: US to spend $3.2B for antiviral pills for COVID-19

The United States is devoting 3.2 billion to advance development of antiviral pills for COVID-19 and other dangerous viruses that could turn into pandemics.Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nations top infectious disease expert, announced the investment during a White House briefing as part of a new antiviral programme for pandemics to develop drugs to address symptoms caused by potentially dangerous viruses like the coronavirus.

The United States is devoting $3.2 billion to advance development of antiviral pills for COVID-19 and other dangerous viruses that could turn into pandemics.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, announced the investment during a White House briefing as part of a new “antiviral programme for pandemics” to develop drugs to address symptoms caused by potentially dangerous viruses like the coronavirus. The pills for COVID-19, which would be used to minimize symptoms after infection, are in development and could begin arriving by year's end, pending the completion of clinical trials. The funding will speed those clinical trials and provide additional support private sector research, development and manufacturing. Fauci said the new programme would invest in “accelerating things that are already in progress” for COVID-19, but also work to innovate new therapies for other viruses.

“There are few treatments that exist for many of the viruses that have pandemic potential,'' said Fauci.

But he added, “vaccines clearly remain the centerpiece of our arsenal.” News of the administration's plans for the pill was first reported Thursday by The New York Times.

