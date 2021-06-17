Italy reports 37 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 1,325 new cases
Italy reported 37 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 52 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,325 from 1,400. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 444 from a previous 471. Some 200,315 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 203,173, the health ministry said.
Italy reported 37 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 52 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,325 from 1,400. Italy has registered 127,190 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.25 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,888 on Thursday, down from 3,064 a day earlier. There were 15 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 9 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 444 from a previous 471.
Some 200,315 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 203,173, the health ministry said.
