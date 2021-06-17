Left Menu

No patient died due to oxygen shortage in Guj in second wave: CM Rupani

But unlike other states, not a single patient has died due to shortage of medical oxygen, Rupani was quoted as saying in a press release.Senior government officials have been assigned various duties as part of the governments planning to tackle a possible third wave, Rupani said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-06-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 21:23 IST
No patient died due to oxygen shortage in Guj in second wave: CM Rupani
  • Country:
  • India

Unlike other states, not a single coronavirus patient died in Gujarat due to lack of oxygen during the second wave of the pandemic, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claimed on Thursday.

The state fought both the waves of COVID-19 pandemic with firmness, and it has also started preparations to tackle a possible third wave, he said while inaugurating through video link a 13,000-litre liquid oxygen tank installed at SGVP Holistic Hospital in Ahmedabad.

''Over one lakh persons received treatment for coronavirus infection during the second wave in Gujarat. But unlike other states, not a single patient has died due to shortage of medical oxygen,'' Rupani was quoted as saying in a press release.

Senior government officials have been assigned various duties as part of the government's planning to tackle a possible third wave, Rupani said. Medical oxygen production capacity in the state will be raised to 1,800 metric tonnes, the chief minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021