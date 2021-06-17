Left Menu

`Delta Plus' variant of coronavirus found in MP: officials

Reports received from the National Central for Disease Control NCDC on Wednesday said she was positive for the Delta Plus variant.The woman, who has taken two shots of anti-coronavirus vaccine, recovered in home isolation, sources added.When contacted, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang confirmed that a woman tested positive for a different variant, but did not elaborate.The state has not lowered its guard against COVID-19 and testing has not decreased even when the number of new cases is dipping, he said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-06-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 21:45 IST
`Delta Plus' variant of coronavirus found in MP: officials
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old woman has tested positive for the new “Delta Plus” variant of coronavirus here, official sources said on Thursday.

The development came even as the second wave of the pandemic is waning in Madhya Pradesh and restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the infection are being eased.

According to officials, the samples of the woman, who lives near a big medical facility, were collected on May 23. Reports received from the National Central for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday said she was positive for the `Delta Plus' variant.

The woman, who has taken two shots of anti-coronavirus vaccine, recovered in home isolation, sources added.

When contacted, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang confirmed that a woman tested positive for a ''different variant'', but did not elaborate.

The state has not lowered its guard against COVID-19 and testing has not decreased even when the number of new cases is dipping, he said. “We are sending samples for genome sequencing to laboratories and NCDC,'' added the minister.

According to some reports, the highly infectious Delta variant (B.1.617.2) of COVID -19 that was first found in India is feared to have mutated into Delta Plus variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021