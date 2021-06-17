Left Menu

324 Nepali citizens receive Covid jabs in Leh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 17-06-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 22:17 IST
Over 320 Nepali citizens in the 18-45 age group received coronavirus vaccine in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday, an official spokesman said.

The district administration of Leh has commenced the vaccination for Nepali citizens, he said. A total of 324 Nepali citizens received the first dose of vaccine at the community health centre (CHC) in Khaltsi, the spokesman said.

Similarly, vaccination drives for Nepali citizens were conducted at the CHC in Skurbuchan and the primary health centre in Saspol.

Meanwhile, health teams collected swab samples from 638 people -- 528 non-locals and 110 locals -- for COVID-19 test.

