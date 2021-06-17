Chhattisgarh records 590 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 590 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, taking the infection count to 9,89,335 and the death toll to 13,361, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,65,292 after 203 patients were discharged from hospitals while 824 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active cases in the state stands at 10,682 , the official informed.

Advertisement

Raipur district recorded 13 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,56,936 including 3,123 deaths. Bastar recorded 43 new cases, Balodabazar 38 and Durg 36, among other districts, he said.

With 45,774 samples tested on Thursday, the total of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 98,60,778.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,89,335, New cases 590, Death toll 13,361, Recovered 9,65,292, Active cases 10,682, Tests 98,60,778.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)