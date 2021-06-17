Left Menu

Chhattisgarh records 590 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

The number of active cases in the state stands at 10,682 , the official informed.Raipur district recorded 13 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,56,936 including 3,123 deaths.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-06-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 22:33 IST
Chhattisgarh records 590 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 590 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, taking the infection count to 9,89,335 and the death toll to 13,361, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,65,292 after 203 patients were discharged from hospitals while 824 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active cases in the state stands at 10,682 , the official informed.

Raipur district recorded 13 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,56,936 including 3,123 deaths. Bastar recorded 43 new cases, Balodabazar 38 and Durg 36, among other districts, he said.

With 45,774 samples tested on Thursday, the total of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 98,60,778.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,89,335, New cases 590, Death toll 13,361, Recovered 9,65,292, Active cases 10,682, Tests 98,60,778.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021