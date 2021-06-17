PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.35 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.35 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61,310 60076 802 432 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1,431,868 1404428 24,886 2,554 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 766838 754464 9147 3227 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 199,699 192841 3,408 3430 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 310017 295189 4226 10602 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 19682 18945 199 538 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 590556 565339 15738 9,479 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 950618 937481 8875 4262 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 338066 321807 7011 3471 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1703733 1675684 22030 6019 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1832902 1750904 12167 69831 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2790338 2610157 33434 146726 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2,773,943 2653207 11,743 108,560 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 9377 8898 45 399 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 113,948 107905 1,710 4333 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2397864 2266793 30548 100523 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 609417 586362 3534 19521 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 989335 965292 13361 10682 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10,463 10391 4 68 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 163,612 156819 2,969 3824 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 821,659 803892 10,018 7,749 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 788954 777291 8679 2984 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5944710 5685636 116026 139960 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7306 7079 127 100 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 32483 29612 158 2713 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 473453 431208 4105 38140 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 718,704 705373 9,527 3,803 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 343983 336645 5092 2246 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 62,343 52220 1,021 9102 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 43732 38361 762 4609 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 16135 12580 75 3480 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 24041 20525 452 2368 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 866692 823599 3471 39,569 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 18896 15452 287 2907 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 60869 55050 631 5122 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1474249 1434994 17182 22073 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 29761795 28572499 383450 795406 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 67,634 1,20,109 -14873 -28,777 In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,97,00,313 and the death toll at 3,81,903. The ministry said there are 8,26,740 active cases, while 2,84,91,670 people have so far recovered from the infection.

