PMK holds protest against TN govt move to open TASMAC outlets

The PMK on Thursday staged a protest against the Tamil Nadu government's decision to reopen state-run liquor shops in 27 districts, during the ongoing COVID lockdown.

Senior leaders including Anbumani Ramadoss, G K Mani and party workers held a protest in front of their respective houses by holding placards carrying messages against opening of liquor shops and seeking implementation of total prohibition in the State.

PMK founder S Ramadoss had condemned the opening of TASMAC shops in the state from June 14.

Facing widespread criticism over the decision to allow liquor shops to operate, Chief Minister M K Stalin had said that it was done considering the declining trend of coronavirus cases in 27 districts.

However, he maintained that liquor outlets were not allowed to resume operations in 10 districts with high COVID caseload.

