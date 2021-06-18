Left Menu

U.S. requires embassy staff in Afghanistan to telework amid COVID-19 outbreak

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 00:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Staff in the U.S. embassy in Kabul are being required to telework as the coronavirus spreads in Afghanistan and among embassy staff, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.

Price said one local staff member at the embassy had died in an outbreak at the embassy, which he said was largely impacting staff who were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated against the virus.

