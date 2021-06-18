U.S. requires embassy staff in Afghanistan to telework amid COVID-19 outbreak
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 00:15 IST
- Country:
- United States
Staff in the U.S. embassy in Kabul are being required to telework as the coronavirus spreads in Afghanistan and among embassy staff, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.
Price said one local staff member at the embassy had died in an outbreak at the embassy, which he said was largely impacting staff who were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated against the virus.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kabul
- State Department
- U.S.
- Afghanistan
- Ned Price
Advertisement
ALSO READ
27 suspected criminals arrested in Afghanistan's Kabul
Woman journalist among four people killed in Kabul blasts
Turkey offers to run Kabul airport after NATO's Afghan withdrawal -officials
Turkey ready to take Kabul airport control if NATO allies provide support
U.S. State Department lowers Mexico travel advisory rating