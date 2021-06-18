Mexico's coronavirus death toll climbs to 230,792

Mexico recorded 4,253 new confirmed coronavirus cases and an additional 168 deaths on Thursday, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the total number of cases to 2,467,643 and the death toll to 230,792.

Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

