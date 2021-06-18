The White House will finish allocating 80 million U.S.-made COVID-19 shots that it has pledged to ship abroad in the coming days, with shipments going out as soon as the countries are ready to receive them, a top U.S. official said on Thursday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Medicines Agency said it would not impose a 50% efficacy threshold for COVID-19 vaccines. * Moscow is facing a new coronavirus variant that is more aggressive and infectious, and the situation in the city is rapidly deteriorating, its mayor said.

* Residents of the Lisbon region will not be allowed to leave the area at weekends as authorities scramble to control a spike in COVID-19 infections, the government said. * Britain, which reported its biggest daily rise in new cases in nearly four months, is considering easing travel rules for double vaccinated people.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Vietnam called on the World Health Organization to speed up the COVAX vaccine drive as the country's new daily infections hit a record high.

* More than 350 doctors and medical workers have caught COVID-19 in Indonesia despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been hospitalised, officials said, as concerns grow about the efficacy of some vaccines against more infectious variants. AMERICAS

* A senior State Department official said the U.S. was working with Taiwan regulators to ensure COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered "in very short order" to the democratically self-ruled island claimed by China. * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its warnings for cruises by a notch from the highest level that led to a sailing hiatus.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Staff in the U.S. embassy in Kabul are being required to telework as the coronavirus spreads in Afghanistan and among embassy staff, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

* Tanzania is working to join the COVAX global vaccine-sharing facility and will sit down with aid agencies next week to plan its first national inoculation campaign, World Health Organization officials said. * Kuwait will allow non-citizens to enter the country from Aug. 1 if they have been fully vaccinated with vaccines approved by the Gulf state, the government said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * German biotech firm CureVac could allow its network of manufacturing partners to be repurposed to make vaccines developed by other companies should its own experimental shot fail, its chief executive told Reuters.

* Britain's medicine regulator extended the emergency use approval for Innova's lateral flow COVID-19 tests. * The low dosage might be a reason why CureVac's vaccine reported disappointing efficacy in a pivotal late-stage trial, the scientist leading the study said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Wall Street was broadly lower and European shares fell for the first time in two weeks on hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve, even as U.S. technology stocks notched gains.

* The European Commission approved Denmark's and Greece's national plans to recover from the pandemic and make the economy greener and more digitalised. (Compiled by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Juliette Portala and Federico Maccioni; Editing by Robert Birsel, Barbara Lewis and Arun Koyyur)

