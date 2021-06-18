Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump-backed challenge to Obamacare; Britain extends approval for rapid COVID test after U.S. rebuke and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

EU drug regulator records 415 cases of possible rare blood clotting

The EU drug regulator said on Thursday it has received reports of 415 possible cases of rare blood clotting with a low platelet count in the European Economic Area, out of more than 50 million people who have received AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. There have been 10 possible cases among just under 6 million people who received J&J's shot in the EEA, and 405 cases among 45 million who received AstraZeneca's shot, Georgy Genov, head of pharmacovigilance at the European Medicines Agency said in a briefing.

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump-backed challenge to Obamacare

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a Republican bid backed by former President Donald Trump's administration to invalidate Obamacare, preserving the landmark healthcare law for the third time since its 2010 enactment. The 7-2 ruling declared that Texas and other challengers had no legal standing to file their lawsuit seeking to nullify a law, formally called the Affordable Care Act, that has enabled millions of Americans to obtain medical coverage either through public programs or private insurers. The decision was authored by liberal Justice Stephen Breyer.

Drop in Havana COVID-19 cases boosts hopes Cuban vaccines working

Coronavirus infections have halved in Havana since authorities started administering Cuba's experimental vaccines en masse in the capital a month ago, official data shows, raising hopes about their efficacy even as cases increase nationwide. The cash-strapped country, which has a reputed state-run biotech sector, has declined to import vaccines but still hopes to be among the first in the region to have vaccinated its whole population by year-end.

Britain extends approval for rapid COVID test after U.S. rebuke

Britain's medicine regulator on Thursday extended the emergency use approval (EUA) for Innova's lateral flow COVID-19 tests, saying it was satisfied with a review of the tests after its U.S. counterpart issued a warning about them. Innova's tests have been approved for asymptomatic testing as part of England's test and trace system.

Low dosage may be behind low efficacy of CureVac vaccine -study leader

The low dosage might be a key reason why CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine reported disappointing efficacy in a pivotal late-stage trial, the scientist leading the study of the shot said on Thursday. The German biotech's vaccine proved only 47% effective in an initial trial, far lower than those of rivals BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna, which are also based on mRNA technology and had efficacy rates well above 90%.

U.S. administers nearly 315 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 314,969,386 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 377,215,060 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 312,915,170 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 16 out of 375,186,675 doses delivered.

Argentine port unions say to go on 24-hour strike over vaccine access

A coalition of nine Argentine port worker unions will go on a nationwide 24-hour strike starting at midnight to press for vaccinations against the coronavirus, the labor groups said in a statement on Thursday. Workers including tugboat captains and customs officers have held similar work stoppages recently, as the South American grains powerhouse gets hit by a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Germany to allow entry to vaccinated travellers from outside EU from June 25

Travellers from non-European Union countries who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter Germany from June 25 unless the country is designated a virus variant area, the interior ministry said on Thursday. "Visiting trips and tourism thus become possible again for vaccinated people," said the ministry, adding that individuals must have received the final required dose of their vaccine 14 days prior to travel.

CureVac may let contractors make rival vaccines if own shot fails -CEO

German biotech firm CureVac could allow its network of manufacturing partners to be repurposed to make vaccines developed by other companies should its own experimental shot fail, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday. The German company saw billions of euros wiped from its market value on Thursday after its COVID-19 vaccine proved only 47% effective in an initial trial read-out, denting investor confidence in its ability to take on rival shots.

White House to finish allocating 80 million U.S.-made COVID-19 shots for shipment abroad

The White House will finish allocating 80 million U.S.-made COVID-19 shots that it has pledged to ship abroad in the coming days, with shipments going out as soon as the countries are ready to receive them, a top U.S. official said on Thursday. The United States has already begun shipping doses, said White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients, adding that some shots will go to Canada on Thursday and some will go to Brazil in the coming weeks.

