Brazil registers 74,042 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, 2,311 deaths
Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 03:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 03:36 IST
Brazil has reported 74,042 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 2,311 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
The South American country has now registered 17,702,630 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 496,004, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second deadliest.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Ministry
- South American
- United
- Brazil
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan health ministry to get $2.9 billion boost to fight COVID-19
Reports alleging shortage of vaccines in Tamil Nadu factually incorrect: Health Ministry
Brazil registers 1,454 new COVID-19 deaths, total rises above 470,000 -Health Ministry
Health Ministry issues guidelines for rational use of medicines, tests for COVID-19 patients
Pak reports 1,383 new cases of coronavirus; total figure touches 935,013: Health Ministry