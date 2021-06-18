Left Menu

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 president considering cap of 10,000 spectators -newspaper

The final decision will be made at a meeting to be held as early as Monday among Tokyo 2020 organisers, the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, Japanese government and Tokyo Metropolitan government, the newspaper said. "I would like it to be held with spectators.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 04:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 04:44 IST
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 president considering cap of 10,000 spectators -newspaper

The president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, Seiko Hashimoto, said in an interview she was considering adopting a cap of 10,000 spectators for the city's Olympic stadiums, the Sankei newspaper reported on Thursday evening.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government has decided to ease emergency coronavirus curbs in nine prefectures including Tokyo, but there are lingering public concerns that next month's Olympics could trigger a surge in infections. The final decision will be made at a meeting to be held as early as Monday among Tokyo 2020 organisers, the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, Japanese government and Tokyo Metropolitan government, the newspaper said.

"I would like it to be held with spectators. I plan to head into the five-way meeting with that in mind," the newspaper quoted Hashimoto as saying. Health experts including top medical adviser Shigeru Omi agreed on Wednesday the number of spectators at domestic events could be raised to 10,000, but only in areas where "quasi-emergency" measures have been lifted.

Tokyo is scheduled to be under the "quasi-emergency" until July 11 after the state of emergency expires for the capital on June 20. The Olympics begin on July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
3
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021