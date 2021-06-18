Left Menu

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases versus 19 the day before

China reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for June 17, up from 19 infections a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday. China does not classify them as confirmed cases. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stood at 91,534 by the end of June 17, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-06-2021 06:25 IST
China reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for June 17, up from 19 infections a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday. Of the new cases, one was a local infection in southern Guangdong province, while the rest were imported cases, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic infections slightly rose to 25 from 24 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stood at 91,534 by the end of June 17, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

