Olympics-Tokyo 2020 president wants cap of 10,000 spectators -newspaper

The president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee wants to allow up to 10,000 spectators for Olympic stadiums, the Sankei newspaper reported, amid concerns the Summer Games could spark another surge in COVID-19 infections. The comments by Seiko Hashimoto in an interview published late Thursday come as Japan's top medical adviser, Shigeru Omi, was set to unveil recommendations that media said would include the view that holding the Games without any spectators would be the least risky option. Spectators from abroad are already banned.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government decided on Thursday to ease emergency coronavirus curbs in nine prefectures including Tokyo, while keeping some "quasi-emergency" restrictions. The final decision on domestic spectators will be made at a meeting to be held as early as Monday among Tokyo 2020 organisers, the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, Japanese government and Tokyo Metropolitan government, the Sankei said.

"I would like it to be held with spectators. I plan to head into the five-way meeting with that in mind," the newspaper quoted Hashimoto as saying. PUBLIC CONCERNS

Health experts including Omi agreed on Wednesday the number of spectators at domestic events could be raised to 10,000, but only in areas where "quasi-emergency" measures, including limiting restaurant hours, have been lifted. Tokyo is scheduled to be under the "quasi-emergency" until July 11 after the state of emergency expires for the capital on June 20. The Olympics begin on July 23.

Omi, a former World Health Organization official sometimes criticised for toeing the government line, has become increasing outspoken about the risks the event may spread the virus. Earlier this month, he told parliament it was "not normal" to hold the Games during a pandemic. His comments have triggered criticism from some politicians, who charged he was exceeding his remit.

Japan's public remains concerned about the risks. A survey by NHK public TV this month showed 32% favoured a cap on spectators, 29% wanted no spectators and 31% wanted the Games to be cancelled. Suga's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak has eroded his public support ahead of a general election that must be held by late October and a ruling party leadership race in September.

The same NHK survey put his disapproval rate at 45%, the highest since he took office last September, against a support rate of 37%. Japanese media said Omi, who is set to give a news conference later on Friday, would recommend that if spectators are allowed, restrictions should be tough, including limiting them to residents of the local area.

Omi is also likely to says that if there are signs of a renewed surge, the government should not hesitate to declare another state of emergency and ban spectators, the Yomiuri newspaper said. But he will not address the question of whether the Games should be held at all, it added. Japan has not experienced the explosive outbreak seen elsewhere but a recent surge and and initially slow vaccinations rollout prompted concerns about strains on the medical system.

The country has recorded more that 776,000 cases and over 14,200 deaths, while just 15% of its population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccination.

