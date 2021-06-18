Taiwan says 240,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive on Friday

A further 240,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will arrive in Taiwan on Friday afternoon, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen said, without giving details of which company's shots they were.

Only around 5% of Taiwan's 23.5 million people have received at least one shot so far, with orders delayed by global shortages.

