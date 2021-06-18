U.S. says delivered one million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada on Thursday

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States delivered one million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada on Thursday. "Today, as part of the U.S. commitment to help contain the virus, we delivered one million vaccine doses to our friend, ally, and neighbor", Blinken said on Twitter https://bit.ly/2SHCpcS.

Canada said earlier that it expected to receive around one million Moderna Inc shots from the United States on Thursday.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)