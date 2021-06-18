Virus experts urge scaling down size of Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-06-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 10:18 IST
- Country:
- Japan
A report on how to hold the Olympics safely drawn up by coronavirus experts said it was important to scale down the size of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as much as possible.
The report, issued on Friday, also called on the Japanese government to swiftly step up measures if it spotted signs of a pickup in new cases.
