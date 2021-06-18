Left Menu

Organisers drawing up guidelines on how spectators can watch Tokyo 2020 Games live

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-06-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 10:24 IST
Organisers drawing up guidelines on how spectators can watch Tokyo 2020 Games live
Representation Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee is drawing up guidelines on how spectators can watch the Games live, a senior official said on Friday.

Organisers have not yet made a decision on whether to allow spectators into venues. A senior government COVID-19 adviser submitted a report saying not allowing spectators would cut the risk of infections at the event.

The senior official also said that they would consider whether to allow spectators to drink alcohol, but it may be hard to mandate them to get tested before attending the event.

Also Read: Tokyo 2020's Hashimoto rules out Games postponement -report

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021