Health News Roundup: Sydney reinstates masks to contain Delta COVID-19 variant; EU drug regulator records 415 cases of possible rare blood clotting and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Sydney reinstates masks to contain Delta COVID-19 variant

Australia's New South Wales (NSW) reverted on Friday to make the wearing of masks mandatory on public transport in Sydney, as a cluster of the highly infectious coronavirus Delta variant expanded to a fourth person. Authorities said all planned outdoor events with good COVID-19 safety plans can proceed in the country's largest city.

EU drug regulator records 415 cases of possible rare blood clotting

The EU drug regulator said on Thursday it has received reports of 415 possible cases of rare blood clotting with a low platelet count in the European Economic Area, out of more than 50 million people who have received AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. There have been 10 possible cases among just under 6 million people who received J&J's shot in the EEA, and 405 cases among 45 million who received AstraZeneca's shot, Georgy Genov, head of pharmacovigilance at the European Medicines Agency said in a briefing.

Japan Inc joins COVID-19 vaccination push as Olympics loom

Japanese corporate giants are joining the nation's COVID-19 vaccination effort ahead of the Olympic Games as the government struggles to meet its inoculation targets amid fears of a resurgence of infections. Thousands of corporations from Toyota Motor Corp to telecom and investing outfit SoftBank Group Corp are setting up clinics in a massive private-sector vaccination drive which will begin in earnest on Monday.

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump-backed challenge to Obamacare

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a Republican bid backed by former President Donald Trump's administration to invalidate Obamacare, preserving the landmark healthcare law for the third time since its 2010 enactment. The 7-2 ruling declared that Texas and other challengers had no legal standing to file their lawsuit seeking to nullify a law, formally called the Affordable Care Act, that has enabled millions of Americans to obtain medical coverage either through public programs or private insurers. The decision was authored by liberal Justice Stephen Breyer.

Foxconn founder asks Taiwan to allow vaccine talks with Chinese firm

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Taiwan's Foxconn, sought government permission on Friday to negotiate with a Chinese firm to source supplies of BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccines and alleviate a shortage of doses. Taiwan's own deal with BioNTech fell through this year, with the government blaming it on pressure from Beijing.

Low dosage may be behind low efficacy of CureVac vaccine -study leader

The low dosage might be a key reason why CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine reported disappointing efficacy in a pivotal late-stage trial, the scientist leading the study of the shot said on Thursday. The German biotech's vaccine proved only 47% effective in an initial trial, far lower than those of rivals BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna, which are also based on mRNA technology and had efficacy rates well above 90%.

New Zealand PM Ardern gets 'pain-free' COVID vaccine shot

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern received her first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, as the country steps up efforts to inoculate its population. The Pacific island nation shut its borders and used tough lockdown measures to become one of the few countries to have virtually eliminated COVID-19 in the community, but the government is facing criticism for a slow rollout of vaccines.

Global COVID-19 death toll exceeds 4 million - Reuters tally

Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide passed a grim milestone of 4 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, as many countries struggle to procure enough vaccines to inoculate their populations. While the number of new cases and deaths have abated in countries like the United States and Britain, several nations have vaccine shortages as the Delta variant becomes the dominant strain around the world.

S.Korea to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccine doses for 760,000 people

Some 760,000 South Koreans who have received the first dose of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine will be offered Pfizer Inc's vaccine as a second shot due to shipment delays by the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX, the government said. Several countries, including Canada and Spain, have already approved such dose-mixing mainly due to concerns about rare and potentially fatal blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

White House to finish allocating 80 million U.S.-made COVID-19 shots for shipment abroad

The White House will finish allocating 80 million U.S.-made COVID-19 shots that it has pledged to ship abroad in the coming days, with shipments going out as soon as the countries are ready to receive them, a top U.S. official said on Thursday. The United States has already begun shipping doses, said White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients, adding that some shots were meant to go to Canada on Thursday and some will go to Brazil in the coming weeks.

