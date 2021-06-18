Taiwan says Foxconn's Gou, TSMC can negotiate for vaccines on behalf of govt
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 18-06-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 10:29 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan is willing to allow Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Foxconn, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) to negotiate for COVID-19 vaccines on behalf of the government, Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng said on Friday.
Both companies have proposed buying BioNTech SE vaccines for Taiwan, though Lo said the firm had told Gou it will only sell to governments.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
(OFFICIAL)-UAE, Bahrain make Pfizer/BioNTech shot available to those who got Sinopharm vaccine
UK approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID shot for 12- to 15-year-olds
BRIEF-UK's MHRA Concludes Positive Safety Profile For Pfizer/Biontech Vaccine In 12 To 15-Year-Olds
UAE, Bahrain make Pfizer/BioNTech shot available to those who got Sinopharm vaccine
UK approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID shot for 12-15 year-olds