Taiwan says Foxconn's Gou, TSMC can negotiate for vaccines on behalf of govt

Taiwan is willing to allow Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Foxconn, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) to negotiate for COVID-19 vaccines on behalf of the government, Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng said on Friday.

Both companies have proposed buying BioNTech SE vaccines for Taiwan, though Lo said the firm had told Gou it will only sell to governments.

