Taiwan says Foxconn's Gou, TSMC can negotiate for vaccines on behalf of govt

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 18-06-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 10:29 IST
Taiwan is willing to allow Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Foxconn, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) to negotiate for COVID-19 vaccines on behalf of the government, Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng said on Friday.

Both companies have proposed buying BioNTech SE vaccines for Taiwan, though Lo said the firm had told Gou it will only sell to governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

