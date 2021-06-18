Left Menu

PM Modi launches crash course to skill, upskill over one lakh 'Covid warriors'

Modi also said work is underway on war footing to ready over 1,500 oxygen plants and efforts are on to reach every district.The Customised Crash Course programme for COVID-19 Frontline workers aims to skill and upskill over one lakh Covid warriors across the country, according to the PMO.The training will be imparted to them in six customised job roles namely home care support, basic care support, advanced care support, emergency care support, sample collection support, and medical equipment support.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 12:05 IST
PM Modi launches crash course to skill, upskill over one lakh 'Covid warriors'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a customised crash course programme that aims to skill and upskill over one lakh ''Covid warriors'' across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi urged the people to remain cautious, stressing that the virus is ''still amongst us'' and the possibility of it mutating is also there.

He also said the central government is committed to provide Covid vaccination free to everyone, starting June 21.

''In the second wave of coronavirus, we saw what kind of challenges the ever-changing form of this virus can bring before us,'' Modi said.

''We have to further enhance the preparedness of the country to meet the challenges ahead,'' Modi asserted.

With this goal in mind, a massive campaign to prepare about 1 lakh frontline ''Corona warriors'' is being started in the country, he said. Modi also said work is underway on war footing to ready over 1,500 oxygen plants and efforts are on to reach every district.

The 'Customised Crash Course programme for COVID-19 Frontline workers' aims to skill and upskill over one lakh ''Covid warriors'' across the country, according to the PMO.

The training will be imparted to them in six customised job roles namely home care support, basic care support, advanced care support, emergency care support, sample collection support, and medical equipment support. The course has been designed as a special programme under the central component of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total financial outlay of Rs. 276 crore, the PMO said.

The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021