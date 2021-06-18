Moscow extends coronavirus restrictions until June 29
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-06-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 12:44 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's capital will extend COVID-19 restrictions imposed this week until June 29, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday, after a fresh spike in daily cases.
The measures include bans on mass public events and closing cafes and restaurants at night, he said on his blog. Sobyanin said this week Moscow was facing a new, more aggressive and infectious, coronavirus variant.
