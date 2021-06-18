Odisha logs 3,806 new COVID-19 cases, 37 more deaths

Odisha reported 3,806 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 8,70,498, a Health Department official said.

Thirty-seven more fatalities pushed the toll to 3,508, he said.

There are 43,338 active cases in the state at present, and 8,23,599 people have recovered.

Of the new infections, 2,172 were detected at quarantine centres, while the rest 1,634 were local contact cases.

Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest 617 new cases, followed by Cuttack (393) and Jajpur (346).

As per the data released by the Health Department, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur and Balasore districts were in the 'Red Zone' with over 2,500 active cases and a positivity rate of more than 7.5 per cent.

The state positivity rate on Friday was 5.86 per cent, the official said.

Khurda district reported the highest five deaths, followed by Cuttack, Jharsugauda and Kalahandi (four each).

The state tested 64,850 samples in the last 24 hours.

