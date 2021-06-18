29 new cases take COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 7,335

The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,335 as 29 more people tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Friday.

All the new patients were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 127 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

At least 25 more people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,104.

The Union Territory now has 104 active cases.

South Andaman is the worst-affected district as it currently has 101 active cases. In view of the detection of several COVID-19 cases in Little Andaman, several areas are brought under containment zones, the official said.

South Andaman district Deputy Commissioner Suneel Anchipaka appealed to people to understand the severity of the infection and urged them to follow all COVID protocols.

He mentioned that people should restrict inter-island movement so that the administration can contain the spread of the disease.

The DC along with his team and doctors are supposed to visit Little Andaman during the day to assess the situation there, the official said.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID test.

Altogether, 1,35,860 people have been inoculated with 17,509 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

Of the total number of immunised people, 16,110 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated till date.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 3,99,580 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.84 per cent, the official added.

