Left Menu

No shortage of vaccines in Puducherry, ready to face third wave: Lt Governor

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 18-06-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 13:37 IST
No shortage of vaccines in Puducherry, ready to face third wave: Lt Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said Puducherry did not have a shortage or lack of vaccines to cover all the eligible people in the fight against COVID-19.

Talking to reporters at Raj Nivas here after handing over medical equipment to the Health Department, she said when there were reports of people facing difficulty in getting the jabs for want of adequate stock of the vaccine in several parts, Puducherry had full stock to meet the requirements.

The Prime Minister had also promised that more stocks would be distributed to states and union territories including Puducherry from June 21, she said.

''Hence, there is no shortage of medicines here,'' she said and asked the people to come forward and get vaccinated against coronavirus.

A special vaccination festival was in progress in 100 centres since June 16.

''I would only appeal to the people to get innoculated as vaccination alone is the most powerful weapon to combat the coronavirus,'' she said.

Stating that the Puducherry Health department was ''battle ready'' in case a third wave of COVID occurred, she said, ''We are particularly keen to ensure that necessary facilities including beds and drugs are ready for the children in case they contracted the virus.'' ''Special beds for children were also being readied in hospitals as the requirements (of children) would be different from the elderly people,'' she added.

Tamilisai Soundararajan said the Pradhan Mantri Health insurance scheme for those coming under the below poverty line category was also being implemented in Puducherry.

There was an estimated1.91 lakh people identified to be eligible for the health insurance scheme.

Already 70,000 people have enrolled themselves for the scheme, she added.

The Lt Governor earlier declared open a Covid Care Centre on the premises of the Pondicherry University in neighbouring Kalapet.

She also handed over relief materials to economically backward families.PTI CorSS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021