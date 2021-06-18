Left Menu

Russia reports 17,262 new COVID-19 cases, 453 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-06-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 14:00 IST
Russia reports 17,262 new COVID-19 cases, 453 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia on Friday reported 17,262 new COVID-19 cases, including a record 9,056 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 5,281,309 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force confirmed 453 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 128,445. The state statistics agency, which keeps separate figures, has said that Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to April 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021