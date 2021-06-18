Left Menu

Delta variant to become dominant in Germany latest in autumn

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-06-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 14:14 IST
  • Germany

The more infectious Delta coronavirus variant will become dominant in Germany in Autumn at the latest, the country's top public health official said on Friday, urging the public both to continue wearing masks indoors and get vaccinated.

"The Delta variant makes up about 6% of infections, but it share is growing," Lothar Wieler, head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said, referring to the variant first identified in India.

"It is not a question of if Delta will become dominant but a question of when," he added. "It will have the upper hand in autumn at the latest."

