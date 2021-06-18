Left Menu

Israel to give Palestinians 1 million COVID vaccine doses - Israeli statement

Reuters | Tel Aviv | Updated: 18-06-2021
Israel to give Palestinians 1 million COVID vaccine doses - Israeli statement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Israel will give around 1 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinian Authority (PA), Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said on Friday.

In a joint statement with the health and defence ministries, Bennett's office said the PA in exchange had agreed to give Israel a reciprocal number of Pfizer doses from one of its own shipments that is expected to arrive later this year.

