Israel to give Palestinians 1 million COVID vaccine doses - Israeli statement

Israel will give around 1 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinian Authority (PA), Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said on Friday.

In a joint statement with the health and defence ministries, Bennett's office said the PA in exchange had agreed to give Israel a reciprocal number of Pfizer doses from one of its own shipments that is expected to arrive later this year.

