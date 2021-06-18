Left Menu

COVID-19 cases hit an all-time daily high in Moscow

Russia, the world's largest country, on Friday reported 17,262 new COVID-19 cases nationwide, pushing the national infection tally to 5,281,309 since the pandemic began. The government coronavirus task force confirmed 453 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours nationwide, taking the death toll to 128,445. The state statistics agency, which keeps separate figures, has said that Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to April 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 14:34 IST
COVID-19 cases hit an all-time daily high in Moscow
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Daily cases of COVID-19 hit an all-time high in Moscow on Friday, official data showed, as the number of new cases in the Russian capital tripled in two weeks to reach 9,056 amid talk of a third wave.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday he was extending restrictions that he had imposed earlier such as bans on public events with more than 1,000 people, shutting cafes and restaurants at night, and closing soccer fan zones set up for the European Championship. Russia, the world's largest country, on Friday reported 17,262 new COVID-19 cases nationwide, pushing the national infection tally to 5,281,309 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force confirmed 453 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours nationwide, taking the death toll to 128,445. The state statistics agency, which keeps separate figures, has said that Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to April 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021