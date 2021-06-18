Left Menu

Over 2.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 14:39 IST
Over 2.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre
More than 2.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and over 19,95,770 doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over 27.90 crore (27,90,66,230) vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage is 25,32,65,825 doses, the ministry said.

It said 2,58,00,405 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

''Furthermore, more than 19,95,770 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next three days,'' the ministry said.

