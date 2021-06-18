Delhi L-G, CM discuss action plan to tackle possible 3rd wave of COVID-19
- Country:
- India
Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting on Friday to discuss the roadmap and an action plan to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19 infection in the national capital.
A state-level task force, more healthcare staff and a special task force for treatment or children are part of the Delhi government's action plan to deal with the third wave, the chief minister's office tweeted.
During the meeting, the L-G and the chief minister also discussed bed and oxygen management, availability of drugs and COVID-19 vaccination, the CMO said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- roadmap
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Anil Baijal
- L-G
- Delhi
ALSO READ
India orders 300 mln COVID-19 shots before approval as court asks for vaccine 'roadmap'
Delhi reported about 400 COVID-19 cases while positivity rate is around 0.5 per cent: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Legally, we don't need Centre's approval but we did so to avoid any dispute: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on doorstep ration delivery scheme.
Indian Navy adopts roadmap for synergising aim of 'Blue Water Operations with a Green Footprint'
Punjab CM shared roadmap for assembly polls, will be taken forward, says Harish Rawat