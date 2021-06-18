Left Menu

Israel to send 1M coronavirus vaccine doses to Palestinians

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-06-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 15:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel says it will transfer around 1 million doses of soon-to-expire coronavirus vaccine doses to the Palestinian Authority.

Under the agreement announced Friday, the PA will transfer doses to Israel once it receives them from a U.N.-backed programme to supply vaccines to needy countries.

Israel, which has vaccinated some 85 per cent of its adult population, has faced criticism for not sharing its vaccines with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The agreement was announced by the new Israeli government that was sworn in on Sunday.

