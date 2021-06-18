Left Menu

London's Notting Hill Carnival cancelled again because of COVID

Notting Hill Carnival, billed as Europe's biggest street party, has been cancelled for a second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday. "Everyone involved in the event desperately wants a return to the road where Carnival belongs but safety has to come first." The Notting Hill Carnival traditionally takes place at the end of August.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 15:02 IST
London's Notting Hill Carnival cancelled again because of COVID
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Notting Hill Carnival, billed as Europe's biggest street party, has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Friday. "This has been an incredibly difficult decision to make," they said in a statement. "Everyone involved in the event desperately wants a return to the road where Carnival belongs but safety has to come first."

The Notting Hill Carnival traditionally takes place at the end of August. The organizers said there was too much uncertainty about its feasibility this year after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week delayed the lifting of remaining social distancing rules and said he aimed to remove them on July 19.

Alternative events would take place instead of the massed gatherings of people to watch the street parades and listen to sound systems, the organizers said. Last year, the event was replaced by an online festival because of the pandemic.

The carnival dates back to 1959 when it was first held indoors as a celebration for Britain's Afro-Caribbean community. Street parades began in 1966 and they typically attract more than a million visitors over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021