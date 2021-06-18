Kremlin says nihilism, low vaccination rate behind fresh COVID-19 surge
Updated: 18-06-2021 15:10 IST
The Kremlin on Friday blamed a fresh surge in COVID-19 infections on nihilism among the population, Russia's low vaccination rate and virus mutations, as Moscow reported a record number of infections.
President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a mass inoculation campaign had clearly not been as effective as desired and said that Putin was closely monitoring the situation.
