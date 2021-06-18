Kremlin says nihilism, low vaccination rate behind fresh COVID-19 surge

The Kremlin on Friday blamed a fresh surge in COVID-19 infections on nihilism among the population, Russia's low vaccination rate and virus mutations, as Moscow reported a record number of infections.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a mass inoculation campaign had clearly not been as effective as desired and said that Putin was closely monitoring the situation.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)