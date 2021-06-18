Spain to scrap mandatory outdoor masks from June 26

Spain will lift a blanket obligation to wear masks outdoors from June 26, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday.

"This weekend will be the last one with masks," Sanchez said in an event in Barcelona.

He said the cabinet will meet on June 24 to approve the end of the obligation to wear masks from June 26.

