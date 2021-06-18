Left Menu

Virus has not been eradicated yet, it keeps changing colours: Dr Naveet Wig

Cautioning people about the looming danger, Dr Naveet Wig, Head of the Medicine Department, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Friday said the coronavirus disease has not been eradicated yet and it will keep on "changing its colours".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 15:32 IST
Virus has not been eradicated yet, it keeps changing colours: Dr Naveet Wig
Dr Naveet Wig, Head of the Medicine Department at AIIMS. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj Cautioning people about the looming danger, Dr Naveet Wig, Head of the Medicine Department, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Friday said the coronavirus disease has not been eradicated yet and it will keep on "changing its colours".

"Virus has not been eradicated, it keeps on changing its colours. Wear a clean mask and do not use an unhygienic mask at all," said Dr Wig. Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of preparing as many as one lakh frontline "Corona Warriors" in the country, he said, "What is important is harmonising within an institution and within the country. This will increase the number of people who can help us in the care of patients at different levels, and it will lead to resource mobilisation and capacity building. It will also build confidence."

"This is a big step towards skilled health services at doorstep," he added. PM Modi on Friday announced that the Central government is working towards preparing as many as one lakh frontline Corona Warriors in the country.

During the virtual launch of the Customised Crash Course programme for COVID-19 workers, PM Modi said the course will be completed in three months so these trained professionals will be immediately available to be deployed. "Skill, reskill, and upskill is the mantra," the PM said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021