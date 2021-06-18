COVID-19: Kolhapur continues with highest positivity rate, Sindhudurg tops in oxygen bed occupancy

Kolhapur continues to have the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in Maharashtra as per the weekly figures shared by the state government, while neighbouring Sindhudurg has topped in terms of the oxygen bed occupancy.

While Kolhapur's positivity rate is 13.77 per cent, Sindhudurg's oxygen bed occupancy is 55.20 per cent.

These figures were shared by the Maharashtra disaster management department. Last week, the positivity rate of Kolhapur was 15.85 per cent and its oxygen bed occupancy was 67.41 per cent - both highest in the state at that time. The total number of oxygen beds occupied across the state is 16,570 and the trend is ''declining'', the data said. In terms of the positivity rate, Raigad and Ratnagiri follow Kolhapur with 12.77 per cent and 11.90 per cent respectively, it said, adding that Gondia has the lowest positivity rate of 0.27 per cent.

Pune's positivity rate is now 9.88 per cent, while that of Nagpur is 1.25 per cent, it said. In terms of the oxygen bed occupancy, Kolhapur is at the second position after Sindhudurg with 54.78 per cent. Wardha has the lowest bed occupancy of 0.45 per cent, the data said.

Mumbai's bed to occupancy is 23.56 per cent, which is higher than the state's average of 13.56 per cent, it said. Neighbouring Thane district's oxygen bed occupancy is 10.74 per cent.

A total of 2,016 oxygen beds in Mumbai city are occupied, while 9,097 are currently vacant. Similarly, 951 ventilators are engaged and 529 are currently not in use, the report said.

Pune's oxygen bed occupancy is 10.90 per cent and that of Nagpur is 2.17 per cent, it added. With the ''further decline'' in the number of occupied oxygen beds in the state, the disaster management department on Friday asked all the municipal corporations and district collectors to issue relaxations in their jurisdictions.

Municipal corporations and district collectorates are considered as two separate units for COVID-19 management, the report said.

This would enable the commissioners and collectors to take stock of the situation and come up with fresh guidelines (in their respective areas), it said.

''It would mean more relaxations in terms of opening of shops, services, running malls among others,'' an official said.

On June 4, the state government had announced a five-level ''unlock'' plan for the administrative units of the state as per the COVID-19 positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy. As per the notification, areas with the positivity rate of five per cent or less and oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent will be in the first level, and can open up completely, whereas in the fifth category areas, with positivity rate of more than 20 per cent, only essential shops will remain open and office attendance will be capped at 15 per cent.

