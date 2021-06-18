Left Menu

EDM festival Tomorrowland 2021 cancelled by Belgian authorties

EDM festival Tomorrowland 2021 cancelled by Belgian authorties
Image Credit: Wikimedia
The 2021 edition of Tomorrowland, one of the biggest electronic/dance music festival in the world, has been called off after the local authorities at Belgium's Boom and Rumst didn't grant permission to the organisers for the event.

The festival was scheduled to happen in two slots -- from August 27 to 29 and September 3 to 5.

Over two weeks ago the Belgian national government approved outdoor events up to 75,000 people starting August 13 , but the local Boom and Rumst governments have said they will not allow it to occur citing concern over rising cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

According to Variety, Tomorrowland organisers are now planning to appeal the local decision to the Belgian national government.

"We have just been informed that the mayors of Boom and Rumst will announce a ban on Tomorrowland 2021. That hits like a sledgehammer, very hard and unexpected,'' the event organisers said in a statement.

If the festival takes place, it would be the first major dance event to happen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

