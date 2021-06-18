China and India Combat Coronavirus Pandemic Together: Online Ceremony Held for the Handover of Medical Supplies to Aid India

On 11 June 2021, an online ceremony was held for the handover of anti-pandemic supplies to aid India. Medical supplies to India included 135 oxygen concentrators, 5 ventilators, and 3,300 KN95 masks. Present at the event were Tang Guocai, Chinese Consul General in Mumbai; Wang Yifei, Fosun Global Partner, Co-CEO of Fosun Hive, and Chief Representative of Fosun India; Dr. G.H. Fernandes, President of India-China Friendship Association; Mr. Suresh Deora, Chairman of Mumbai Red Cross Society, and representatives of hospitals which were beneficiaries.

The anti-pandemic supplies, which included 135 oxygen concentrators, 5 ventilators, and 3,300 KN95 masks, were donated by Fosun Foundation (Shanghai) (hereinafter referred to as ''Fosun Foundation'') and Fosun's friendly enterprises, arrived in Mumbai in early June. Through the coordination between the Chinese Consulate-General in Mumbai, the India-China Friendship Association, and the Mumbai Red Cross Society, the batch of emergency aid supplies was donated to the local frontline medical institutions.

Advertisement

Tang Guocai, Chinese Consul General in Mumbai, delivered a speech at the ceremony, pointing out that the cultural and economic exchanges between China and India would serve as an important foundation for the two countries' joint anti-pandemic efforts and development. At the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19 in India in May this year, 100,000 masks, 150 ventilators, and other medical supplies donated by Fosun were immediately sent to Mumbai. Since then, various enterprises and institutions of China have been donating supplies to India, fully reflecting the friendship between the peoples of India and China and their determination to help each other overcome the pandemic.

Wang Yifei, Fosun Global Partner, Co-CEO of Fosun Hive, and Chief Representative of Fosun India said, ''Fosun has been very concerned about the health and safety of its employees, partners, and local residents since the pandemic took a turn for the worse in April this year. Gland Pharma, a member enterprise of Fosun; Fosun RZ; IGI; and other companies have carried out multiple rounds of donations targeted at various cities in India. Ahuja Hive, Fosun Hive's business platform in India, has been devoting itself to reviving Mumbai's old communities and assisting the city in urban renewal for decades. During the pandemic, it gave 'care packs' to local grassroots families. Fosun firmly believes in 'building a community with a shared future for mankind and will continue to make unremitting efforts to assist India.'' Dr. G.H. Fernandes, President of the India-China Friendship Association, and other speakers attended the online ceremony. They expressed their sincere gratitude to the Chinese Consulate-General and Fosun for their strong support and sincere kindness to India in its fight against the pandemic. This batch of donated supplies will provide tremendous help in the treatment process of patients, especially COVID-19 patients who cannot afford to pay for the treatment. The hospitals that received the donations also spoke briefly about how the donated supplies were used to treat patients and extended warm invitations to all their friends in China to visit their hospitals after the pandemic abates.

It is reported that Fosun Foundation and its friendly enterprises will extend their aid and relief to other areas which are also severely afflicted with COVID-19 in India, Nepal, and Cambodia, etc. Fosun will continue to promptly deploy medical supplies and support operations globally to help the world combat the coronavirus disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)